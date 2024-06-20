Higher Humidity As Heat Wave Continues

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says you want to make sure you’re keeping cool during our heat wave as the humidity will be increasing. Heat index temperatures are expected be in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Jeff says make sure you and your loved ones stay cool and hydrated throughout the heat wave which could extend into next week. We have a link to area cooling centers that are available by clicking on the weather banner below.

