Helping With Some Trees For The Troops

LANSDALE – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Director of Joint Staff, Brig. Gen. Mark Goodwill to help load trucks at Bustards Trees in Landsdale, Montgomery County, with donated trees that will be shipped to military families. The Keystone State is home to over 1,400 Christmas tree farms. Pennsylvanians are invited to donate through Trees for Troops, which provides Christmas trees and handwritten cards to military families across the United States and to troops stationed around the world. You can find out more about Trees for Troops and even help donate a tree by clicking on the banner below.