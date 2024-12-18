Help Heart For Lebanon Make Christmas Brighter For Needy Families

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart For Lebanon to reach hurting families with the basic items they need to survive their present circumstances and provide an opportunity to overcome their despair by introducing them to a relationship with Jesus Christ. Jack Hibbard with Heart For Lebanon gave an update on their work. He says despite what’s happening in Syria right now, they have about two million refugees in Lebanon. What’s happening this year is that the humanitarian crisis that the refugees have experienced is now impacting almost the entire country. There are hundreds of thousands of families living on the streets without knowing where they will get their next meal. An $85 tax deductible donation can provide, food, clothing, and other needs for one family and also bring the Gospel message to them. Many Muslims are coming to Christ and beginning fellowship with other believers who live out the Word of God. You can be a blessing to Heart For Lebanon and the people they help with an online, tax deductible donation by going to wdac.com. You can also call-in a donation by dialing 888-762-9985. Thank you for your prayerful support!