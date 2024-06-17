Heat Wave Hits Our Region This Week

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says get ready for an extended period of very hot weather for our region. A heat advisory goes into effect tomorrow from noon through 8 p.m.. Heat index values are expected between 95 and 100 degrees. Due to a combination of heat and high humidity, there is a greater likelihood of heat related illness. Make sure that if you must be outside during the heat wave that you take frequent breaks, drink plenty of fluids, particularly water – avoiding any kind of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned rooms and areas. It’s also a good idea to check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are comfortable in the heat. Don’t forget your pets as well.

