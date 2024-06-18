Heat Advisory Through Friday

LANCASTER – A heat advisory is in now in effect for our area until Friday at 8 p.m. Heat index values of over 100 degrees are expected. If you must be outside, wear light colored clothing, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Make sure you look before you lock. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Persons can review heat safety and preparedness information at the website: weather.gov/safety/heat. Check on elderly relatives, neighbors, and pets to make sure they are kept cool and comfortable. Information on area cooling centers can be found by clicking on the picture below.