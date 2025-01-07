Health Issue Could Complicate Swearing-In Day For PA House

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Democrat state representative’s health problems could complicate the vote for Speaker of the PA House. Lawmakers are expected to kick off a new two-year session today by picking the House Speaker and voting on chamber rules. Democrats say Rep. Matthew Gergely of Allegheny County had a medical emergency over the holidays requiring hospitalization. It’s not clear if he’ll be in Harrisburg for the start of the session. The House has a 102-101 Democrat majority. Republicans changed leadership last year, picking Rep. Jesse Topper of Bedford County to be their floor leader. He succeeded Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler, who remains in the state House. Republicans control the PA Senate with a 28-22 majority, but one of those GOP seats is vacant due to a recent resignation.