Guilty Plea From Former PennDOT Employee

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man and former PennDOT employee pleaded guilty to exploiting dozens of Spanish-speaking customers by providing PennDOT Driver’s License Knowledge Test answers in exchange for money. A judge sentenced 68-year-old Angelo Carrion of West Lampeter Township to seven years of probation with restrictive conditions, the first two days of which will be served in Lancaster County Prison, followed by nine months of house arrest with electronic monitoring and then up to two months of intensive supervision in accordance with sentencing guidelines. Carrion was also required to pay $5,011 in restitution to the victims, which he paid in-full before entering his guilty plea. He is also prohibited from being employed by any government entity in PA. Carrion used his position as a Driver License Examiner Assistant to improperly offer assistance on the PennDOT Driver’s License Knowledge Test to applicants who would have otherwise failed, in exchange for cash. He also omitted required data from applications in exchange for cash payments, resulting in applicants being improperly issued PennDOT documents. Carrion abruptly resigned his position in April 2022.