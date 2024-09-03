Guilty Plea From Cavalcante

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that Danelo Cavalcante pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from his escape from Chester County Prison and criminal activities while on the run. The 35-year-old Cavalcante, who was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, persons not to possess a firearm, and escape. Cavalcante was sentenced to an additional 15-30 years in a State Correctional Institution, to be served consecutive to his existing life sentence. On August 31, 2023, Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison, initiating a 13-day search during which he committed several crimes. The extensive search for Cavalcante concluded on September 13, 2023, when law enforcement agents apprehended him in a heavily wooded area in Chester County.