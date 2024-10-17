Grants For Area Stream/Watershed Restoration Projects

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection awarded over $3.4 million in grants to projects to improve water quality and fish and wildlife habitat throughout PA’s part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and other watersheds. DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said the awards will continue to reduce pollution and improve water quality in PA by building on the success seen in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by restoring stream banks and removing legacy sediment, among other improvements. The awards are funded by the Section 319 Grant Program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and selected by DEP. In Fulton Township, Lancaster County, over $390,000 was awarded to implement a stream restoration project in the Conowingo Creek. The project will restore 3,500 linear feet of the stream through in-stream aquatic habitat and bank stabilization structures. Lebanon, Schuylkill, and York Counties also received such grants.