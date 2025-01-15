Grants Awarded For Career & Technical Education

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced more than $4.5 million in competitive grant funding has been awarded to 58 career and technical centers and school districts to help Pennsylvanians chart their own course through career and technical education programs. Grants of up to $85,000 are awarded to school entities to update or purchase equipment used in the training of students in approved career and technical education programs. The equipment must be aligned with the needs of employers, and programming must provide students with hands-on use of the equipment as part of the curriculum. Some of the area recipients include the Adams County Technical Institute, Chester County Technical College, Dauphin County Technical School, Lancaster County CTC, Chester County’s Octorara School District, Berks County’s Muhlenburg CTC, Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, and York County School of Technology.