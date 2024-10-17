Governor Signs Bill Impacting Hair Braiding

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1820 into law. Act 100 of 2024 creates a license exemption for natural hair braiding in PA. Natural hair braiding has been common in the African American community for centuries. The techniques have been passed from generation to generation and are learned from early childhood. The law exempts hair braiders from having to obtain a cosmetology license to practice braiding and brings PA in line with over 30 other states that have exempted hair braiders from licensing laws.