Governor Shapiro Signs Proclamation Of Disaster Emergency, Mobilizes State Resources To Aid In Lake-Effect Snow Response Efforts In Northwest Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – On November 30, Governor Josh Shapiro signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to make additional resources, including the PA National Guard (PANG), available to support response efforts after a significant weather system triggered several feet of lake-effect snow in northwestern Pennsylvania. The Governor’s disaster declaration will allow the Commonwealth to quickly draw down funding and provide state agencies with the resources needed to assist counties and municipalities as they continue with ongoing response efforts. More than a dozen PA National Guard members have been placed on state active duty to assist with needs related to the snow. They are working directly with the Erie County Emergency Operations Center to deploy high clearance vehicles to assist with rescuing stranded motorists and moving vehicles. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during the 24-hour period from 6 AM on Nov. 29 to 6 AM Saturday.