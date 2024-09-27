Going Solar On The PA Turnpike

MIDDLETOWN – The PA Turnpike Commission is seeking proposals to construct a series of solar generation facilities in its right of way areas. The successful vendor would design, build, finance, operate, and maintain 15 facilities, each with an installed capacity of up to three megawatts, on PA Turnpike-owned land adjacent to its roadway. The Solar Right-of-Way Project will not only offset the PA Turnpike’s electrical consumption, but also contribute surplus energy to the electrical distribution system. Under the agreement’s proposed terms, the PA Turnpike would purchase the generated power, at a predetermined rate, from the vendor for 20 years and retain the associated Solar Alternative Energy Credits to provide additional revenue. This project also helps reduce the PA Turnpike’s environmental footprint. PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said they have a 30+ year track record of commitment to sustainability and are proud to continue finding ways to support responsible stewardship.