“Go Orange” Campaign For PA Turnpike Worker Safety

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission kicked off its annual “Go Orange” campaign, an effort showcasing the Turnpike’s commitment to safety and urging drivers to slow down, pay attention in work zones, and consider the vulnerability of highway workers. The campaign runs through October. Over 40 PA Turnpike workers have died while performing their duties. Reckless driving has life and death consequences for the individuals working to improve the roadway. It can also cost drivers serious penalties. Over 12,000 citations and more than 12,000 warnings were issued by the PA State Police to motorists in PA Turnpike Work Zones in 2023. There were 214 total crashes in PA Turnpike Work Zones in 2023. Reckless driving can cost $200 in fines, court costs, and supplemental charges, as well as five points on your license and possible jail time.