Giving Tuesday Today For Non-Profits

LANCASTER – Since it started in 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving called GivingTuesday has become one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for nonprofits in the U.S. In 2022 and 2023, GivingTuesday raised $3.1 billion for charitable organizations. For nonprofits, the point of GivingTuesday is to raise money and engage their supporters. Essentially all major American nonprofits will organize fundraising campaigns and many smaller, local groups also participate. Some of the Christian organizations participating include Unto, Lancaster County Christian School, Family Life, Joni & Friends, and Heart For Lebanon.