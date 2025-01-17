Gettysburg College Assault Suspect Back In USA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Federal officials say a fugitive accused of assaulting a Gettysburg College student is back in the U.S. after being extradited from France. 31-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, CA was the subject of an international search since PA authorities issued a 2021 warrant. The arrest warrant accuses Cleary of stalking an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student at a party in 2013, sneaking into her dorm, and sexually assaulting her while she texted friends for help. He was a 20-year-old Gettysburg student at the time, but didn’t return to campus. His accuser, Shannon Keeler, gathered evidence and spent years urging officials to file charges. She went to authorities again in 2021 after discovering Facebook messages that seemed to come from Cleary’s account.