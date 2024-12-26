Get Your 2025 PA Dog License By Year’s End

HARRISBURG – PA dog owners are being reminded to purchase a 2025 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2025. Licenses are not just a legal responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all PA dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says a license on their collar is clearly visible and increases their chance of being returned home rather than ending up in a shelter. An annual license costs $8.70. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.70 for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounted fees of $6.70 for an annual license or $36.70 for a lifetime license. The cost of a license is far less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs can face fines of up to $500 for each unlicensed dog. Dog license fees help keep shelters running and support the PA Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s vital services to protect dogs and the public.