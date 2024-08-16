Former Lancaster County Official Charged

LANCASTER – Former Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson is facing charges after a leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on May 17 in Lancaster. On Friday, May 24, she resigned from her position pending an investigation by Lancaster Police. Wilson is now charged with one count of Accident Involving Damage to an Attended Vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor, and a summary stop sign violation. The PA Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case due to the conflict of interest for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said, “As prosecutors and administrators of justice, we are held to a higher standard and for that reason and given all the circumstances involved, I accepted Ms. Wilson’s resignation.” Wilson was a supervisor overseeing the Grand Jury and the Cold Case Unit.