Flags At Half Staff For 9/11

HARRISBURG – Today, in accordance with the U.S. flag code and the President’s proclamation, Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half staff today in observance of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Congress has designated September 11 of each year as Patriot Day and has requested the observance of September 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance. The flags shall fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise today and return to full staff at sunrise tomorrow.