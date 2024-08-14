Firearms Stolen From Lancaster County Business

PHILADELPHIA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division, along with the PA State Police, Manor Township Police, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Jones Firearms at 2200 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. The business was burglarized on June 30, and July 29, 2024, with a total of 43 firearms stolen. Two masked individuals were observed in both cases. A maroon or purple mid-2000’s Honda Accord as well a black late model sedan with a moon-roof may have been used in the second burglary. ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched for a total reward of up to $10,000. Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can be made to the PA State Police at 1-800-472-8477 or tips@pa.gov.