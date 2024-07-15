Firearms Arrest In Swatara Township

SWATARA TWP., PA – On Friday, July 12, 2024, at approximately 2:13 AM, Swatara Township police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on South 19th Street. The fleeing vehicle entered the Green Belt parking lot on South 19th street where multiple persons exited and ran from the vehicle. Eighteen year old Jyiere SEAY was apprehended during an ensuing foot pursuit during which he discarded an unregistered and fully loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended capacity magazine. It was determined SEAY had prior firearm’s related criminal convictions and as such qualified as a person not permitted to possess or carry a firearm. SEAY was charged with Firearms Act Violations including Being a Person Not to Possess Firearms, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.