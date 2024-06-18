Final Revenue Projections Presented Before Delaware Budget Vote

DOVER, DE (AP) – The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue estimates made minor tweaks to its final projections before lawmakers vote on budget bills for the fiscal year starting July 1. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council added $2.4 million to its May revenue estimate for the current fiscal year, and $31.3 million to its estimate for fiscal 2025. The final fiscal 2024 estimate reflects only 1.2% revenue growth over 2023, while the fiscal 2025 revenue estimate of $6.45 billion is only 1.3% higher than the current year’s final estimate of $6.37 billion. Delaware lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget bills next week.