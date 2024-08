Fatal York County Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – Authorities have identified the woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township, York County on Saturday evening. 61-year-old Susan Lam of Shrewsbury Township died at the scene after her vehicle crashed another vehicle carrying two occupants in the area of Mount Airy Road and Buchanan Avenue. The two others were taken for treatment. Lam’s death was ruled accidental by the county coroner. State Police are investigating the crash.