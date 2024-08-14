Fatal York County Crash Claims Motorcyclist

YORK COUNTY – A 63-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Conewago Township, York County. It happened this past Monday shortly after 8 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as Donald Markle of North York Borough, was traveling east on Canal Road when they veered off the road and impacted a tree in the area of East Canal and Greenbrier Roads. Markle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It is thought that he may have had a medical event which led to the crash. No other vehicles were involved. Markle was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to York Hospital where he died. The York County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as accidental. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.