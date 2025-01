Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Lebanon County. On January 13 around 6 a.m., troopers responded to Route 72 and Jonestown Road in Union Township. They say 19-year-old Jary Reyes-Figueroa of Lebanon was southbound in his vehicle when 60-year-old Eric Meck of Jonestown crossed the roadway in a crosswalk north of the intersection and into the path of the vehicle. EMS responded to the scene where Meck died. PSP Jonestown is continuing an investigation.