Fatal Lancaster County Horse & Buggy Accident Investigated

LANCASTER – A fatal collision in Lancaster County involving a horse and buggy on August 25 is under investigation. East Earl Township Police say 81-year-old Levi Stoltzfus of Narvon was operating a horse and buggy eastbound on Sheep Hill Road at 8:15 p.m. when he failed to stop for the stop sign at Springville Road. A BMW operated by 44-year-old Christine Burkholder of New Holland was northbound on Springville Road. When the horse and buggy entered the intersection, the BMW collided with the right side rear wheel of the buggy, which caused the buggy to overturn. Mr. Stoltzfus and his passenger, 78-year-old Lydia Stoltzfus of Narvon were thrown from the buggy. Mr. Stoltzfus was transported to Lancaster General where he died. Mrs. Stoltzfus was also transported Lancaster General with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery. Burkholder and her 13-year-old passenger were not hurt. The horse sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.