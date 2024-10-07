Fatal Crash Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A fatal crash in Harrisburg is under investigation. On Sunday, October 6th around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North 2nd Street. Upon arrival, they discovered that a motor vehicle, traveling north on 2nd Street, had left the roadway and struck multiple buildings and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, an adult male, was deceased as a result of their injuries. Their identity was not released. The driver, who was sole occupant of the motor vehicle, was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.