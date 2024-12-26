Fatal Christmas Eve York County Shooting Investigated

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting in the parking lot of the Sheetz at 4309 N. George Street Ext in East Manchester Township. The incident, which occurred around 5:15 p.m., resulted in a male victim who died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital. A cause and manner of death will be updated pending those results. Police believe the victim was targeted and that the public is in no danger. No suspects are in police custody, but they are seeking multiple suspects in the case.