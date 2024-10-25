Expansion Of a Lancaster County Biopharma Company

MARIETTA – Global biopharma company, GSK announced an investment of up to $800 million to increase its research and development and manufacturing footprint at its existing Lancaster County facility. The Commonwealth is supporting the expansion with a $21 million investment, which will create at least 200 new, high-paying jobs. It is the largest state-supported economic development project in Lancaster County history. GSK will expand its existing facility at 325 North Bridge Street in Marietta with new facilities to manufacture vaccines and medicines. Currently, one in four Americans are administered a vaccine supplied from the company’s Marietta location. The expansion will double the size and capacity of the site.