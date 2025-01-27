Expanding Hearing Options For Motorcyclists

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being reintroduced by Lehigh County Rep. Zachary Mako which would allow motorcycle riders to wear one or more headphones or earphones or a helmet with these built in capabilities. Currently under Commonwealth statute, a motorcycle rider is only able to wear a headset that provides sound through one ear in conjunction with a cell phone or other communication device. Mako believes the law should be updated to better reflect the times. With the advent of wireless headsets, earbuds, earphones, and Bluetooth communication speakers built into helmets, Mako says motorcycle riders should not be penalized. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for support.