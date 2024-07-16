Excessive Heat/Storms For The Region

STATE COLLEGE – Our region is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. tonight along with a Heat Advisory until Wednesday at 8 p.m. Heat index values will be in the triple digits today. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says expect some storms to move through today with more severe storms expected tomorrow before the oppressive heat moves out of the region as we move through the end of the week. If you must be outside in the heat, drink plenty of fluids, don’t overexert yourself, and take frequent breaks if working outside.

