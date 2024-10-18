Engaging Christians In The 2024 Election Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion from Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit held October 3-6 in Washington, DC. The panel discusses “The 2024 Election: What You Should Know & How To Engage.” One panelist, Bunni Pounds, President & Founder of “Christians Engaged,” says Christians need to participate in the upcoming election. Also on the panel is Mike Berry, Executive Director of the Center for Litigation with America First Policy Institute, and Matt Carpenter, the Director of FRC Action. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”