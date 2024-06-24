Efforts To Expand Abortion In PA Are Underway

HARRISBURG – The battle to keep abortion to a minimum in PA continues now that the Shapiro Administration and lawmakers supporting so-called reproductive freedom are trying to remove any current laws that limit abortion. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says efforts to promote more abortion in the Keystone State are underway. Geer says right now in the PA House from the Democrat progressive side, more than 30 individual bills to expand abortion in PA have been proposed. They are trying to allow abortion up until birth. Geer says citizens need to encourage their state lawmakers to support legislation that protects unborn children and helps families who are considering ending a baby’s life. Geer also encouraged pro life citizens to support their local pregnancy resource centers as they offer pregnancy testing, clothing, diapers, baby formula, and other means of support to help families flourish.