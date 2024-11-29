Drug Task Force Arrests Lancaster City Man Dealing More Than $19k In Cocaine And Other Drugs

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a Lancaster city man this month who was found with more than $19,000 in cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics. Josiah McClarence-Giddons, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and altering or obliterating marks of identifications. Drug Task Force agents with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigators and Pennsylvania State Police recovered illegal drugs along with cash, guns and drug paraphernalia while executing a search and seizure warrant at McClarence-Giddon’s home in the 600 block of East Madison Street on Nov. 14.