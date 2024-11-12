Donated Food Needed In Lebanon

LEBANON – Another area mission is looking for donations as part of their food drive. Lebanon Rescue Mission is seeking donations of non-perishable food items now through the end of December which will be used to stock their pantry for meals served to their guests and community throughout the year. It will also help their Mobile Senior Pantry ministry and also help them share with other local agencies to provide emergency support. Donations can be dropped off at Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd in Lebanon as well as several area drop-off locations. You can access more information and the drop-off locations by clicking on the banner below or by calling the mission at 717-273-2301.