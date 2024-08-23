Detour Planned For Busy Roadway

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has announced a closure planned for tomorrow on Interstate 83 between Exit 44B (19th Street) and Exit 45 (Paxton Street/Bass Pro Drive) in Harrisburg so the 29th Street bridge spanning the interstate can be demolished. The bridge is slated for replacement as part of the I-83 Capital Beltway Project. Weather permitting, left lane restrictions are expected to be implemented in both directions of I-83 between Exit 44B and Exit 45 at 7 p.m. tomorrow. This will be followed by a full closure of the interstate in the area at 11 p.m. One lane of traffic is expected to be open in each direction of the interstate by 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 25th. All lanes are expected to be open by 8 a.m. A detour will be in place during the closure. Southbound I-83 traffic will take Exit 45 to Paxton Street, then proceed west on Paxton to 17th Street and the ramp to southbound I-83. Northbound traffic will exit at 19th Street, then take 19th Street south to Paxton, then Paxton Street east to Eisenhower Boulevard north to the ramp to northbound I-83.