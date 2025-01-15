Delozier Initiative Benefits Veterans

HARRISBURG – An initiative put forward by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier took effect as part of Act 137. Delozier’s contribution to the law, which received unanimous support in the state House, corrected a Department of Health discrepancy to ensure veterans and their spouses receive the Vital Statistics fee waiver they are entitled to for death certificates. Previously, veteran fee waivers were only available for military personnel in active service or honorable discharge. The eligibility for the waiver has been expanded to include general military discharge classifications. Act 137 also applies when the applicant is the spouse or widow or widower of the service member or veteran. Delozier says PA ranks among the top five states with the highest population of veterans. Cumberland County alone is home to about 17,000 vets and it’s critical they, as well as their families, receive the benefits to which they’re entitled.