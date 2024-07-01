Delaware Lawmakers Pass Record Grants Package

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have unanimously approved a record-shattering $98.5 million grants package for community organizations, nonprofit groups, and volunteer fire companies for the new fiscal year starting today. The “grant-in-aid” package is well above this year’s record $72 million and the $66.5 million recommended by Democrat Gov. John Carney. It includes funding for almost 50 nonprofits and community organizations not included in the fiscal 2024 grants legislation. Passage of the bill on Sunday caps the legislature’s work on budget measures for fiscal 2025. Lawmakers previously approved a $6.13 billion general fund operating budget, an increase of more than 9%. They also approved a $1.1 billion capital budget for construction and other projects.