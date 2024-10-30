Cutler Comments On Expansion Of Voter Registration Fraud Investigation

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler is speaking out after the news that York County is investigating potential voter registration fraud and mail-in voters are being potentially disenfranchised in Bucks County. He said, “The expansion of county investigations into potential voter registration fraud and reports of potential voter disenfranchisement is of grave concern as a consequential election is already underway. In 2019, PA updated its election laws and provided enhanced safeguards to protect against election-related fraud while providing more integrity for our elections, but it is clear more needs to be done. After the 2020 election, House Republicans led the passage of the Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act, which would have built on the 2019 safeguards to guarantee it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in PA elections with tools that included enhanced voter identification and post-election audits. Unfortunately, despite its bipartisan passage in the General Assembly, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed that legislation and audit-related funding. Cutler added, “These ongoing issues make it clearer than ever that the most universal answer to many of today’s election integrity questions is requiring voters to show identification at each and every election.”