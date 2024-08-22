Cumberland County Couple Charged in Child’s Death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were charged by Cumberland County authorities with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children. 51-year-old Angela Donmoyer and 56-year-old Russell Moore were charged in connection with the August 2021 death of a 10-year-old girl, who was in their care and custody at the time of the child’s death from a lack of medical care. After a preliminary arraignment, both defendants were remanded to Cumberland County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is set for August 28. East Pennsboro Township Police were assisted in the investigation by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.