Criminal Mischief Investigated In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a case of criminal mischief. On August 1, around 12:02 a.m., officers responded to Route 222 North at the East Mohler Church Road overpass, for damage to two vehicles. The operators of the vehicles reported that items, believed to be water balloons, were thrown from the East Mohler Church Road bridge, and onto their vehicles while traveling Route 222 in the northbound lanes. One vehicle sustained a large dent to the hood, and the other sustained a cracked windshield. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Ephrata Police Officer Martin at 717-733-9200.