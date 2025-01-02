Court Sides With State Over PA County’s Handling Of Voting Machines

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA court ruled that the Secretary of State has the authority to direct counties not to allow “unauthorized third party access” to voting machines or risk having those machines de-certified and unable to be deployed for elections. Commonwealth Court said the Department of State does not have to reimburse counties when they de-certify machines, a defeat for Fulton County in a dispute that arose after two Republican county commissioners permitted Wake Technology Services Inc. to examine and obtain data from Dominion voting machines in 2021. That led the state elections agency to issue a directive against such third-party access based on concerns it could compromise security. The PA Department of State said it was pleased with the decision and that the Shapiro Administration “is committed to ensuring the free and secure administration of elections.”