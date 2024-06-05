County Building Closed For The Rest Of The Week

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Government Center will remained closed for the rest of the week after Saturday’s water leak. While the initial reconstruction work is completed, officials say the building will be closed to expedite reconstruction efforts. The county expects to reopen the building to the public next week. Affected offices from the water leak, including Recorder of Deeds, Property Assessment, Archives, Voter Registration, and the Public Defender’s Office will reopen with alternative temporary locations. Information on those temporary locations will be forthcoming. Those who need service during the closure can call those respective offices for assistance.