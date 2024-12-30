Counterfeit Inspection Stickers Seized

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency says it seized more than 20,000 counterfeit PA vehicle inspection stickers that were shipped from Israel to an address in Philadelphia. The agency said that customs officers found the stickers in two different shipments. The agency didn’t say who sent the stickers, who was to receive them, and what purpose the stickers were going to serve. The agency said had they been real, they would be valued at $1.4 million. No arrests were made. Selling fake vehicle inspection stickers is illegal and is a persistent problem for law enforcement. Punishment for using a counterfeit inspection sticker can mean a penalty of up to $500 and jail time.