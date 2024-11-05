Contested PA State Office Races To Be Decided

HARRISBURG – Several state office races will be decided. The PA Attorney General’s race has Republican Dave Sunday, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, Libertarian Robert Cowburn, Constitution Party’s Justin Magill, Green Party’s Richard Weiss, and Forward Party’s Eric Settle. The state Auditor General’s race has incumbent Republican Timothy DeFoor seeking reelection against Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta, Constitution Party’s Bob Goodrich, Libertarian Reece Smith, and American Solidarity Party’s Eric Anton. Candidates running for State Treasurer have Republican incumbent Stacy Garrity, Democrat Erin McClelland, Constitution Party’s Troy Bowman, Libertarian Nickolas Ciesielski, and Forward Party’s Chris Foster.