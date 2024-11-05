Contested PA Senate/House Races In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County voters will choose in several contested races. In the PA Senate, incumbent Republican Scott Martin is up against Democrat Trex Proffitt. Contested State House races have in the 37th District: Republican incumbent Mindy Fee against Democrat John George; in the 41st District, Republican incumbent Brett Miller faces Democrat Brad Chambers; in the 96th District, Republican Eric Beezer and Democrat Nikki Rivera are running; in the 97th District, Republican incumbent Steve Mentzer faces Democrat Bob Rudy; and in the 98th District race, Republican incumbent Tom Jones faces Democrat Lynn McCleary. Lancaster City voters will decide whether or not to approve a Home Rule Charter.