Complaint Form For PA Air Travelers

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a new complaint form for Pennsylvanians encountering hardships with airline travel, ranging from flight delays and cancellations to boarding problems. The new form is available on the Office of Attorney General website and is a response to a nationwide uptick in consumer complaints regarding air travel. Consumers may file complaints whether they purchased tickets directly, or through an agent or third party. PA residents or those who faced airline issues in PA are eligible to use the new complaint form. The forms requires information, such as ticket number, flight itinerary, flight date, ticket date purchase, ticket price, and form of payment. The forms also require specifics on what issues were encountered by the traveler. This information will be useful when reviewing and resolving complaints.