Community Discussion On Smartphones/Media On Young People

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument will be hosting a community discussion on the subject of smartphones and media impacting young people. The discussion will feature a panel of experts, including a superintendent, a local parent, a pediatrician, an online safety expert, and more. Attendees will hear from the panelists and have the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session. It takes place tomorrow, October 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, in Lancaster. Folks can register by clicking on Sen. Aument’s photo below or by calling Sen. Aument’s office at 717-627-0036.