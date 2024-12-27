Christmas Tree Mulching For Lancaster County Residents

LANCASTER COUNTY – Residents in Lancaster County can dispose of their Christmas trees by dropping them at the Lancaster County Central Park mulching site between dawn and dusk now through January 31. The mulching program is for Christmas trees only. Trees must be free of decorations, lights, plastic bags, and hardware, including nails in the trunk. There is a three-tree limit per vehicle. Mulching is free to Lancaster County residents; however, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation is suggesting a donation of $1 for each tree. Donations will go towards the operation of the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in Central Park. Trees from the nursery are used throughout the County Park System. Park officials say residents drop off about 1,000 Christmas trees per year, which produce tons 15 tons of mulch. The mulch will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis after January 4, near the tree drop-off site. Persons desiring free mulch should bring a pitchfork or shovel, and a bag or a trailer to transport it home. For more information, residents may call the Park Office at 717-299-8215, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.