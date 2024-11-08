Christmas Assistance From Lancaster Salvation Army

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Salvation Army is accepting applications for Christmas Assistance. The Army will be taking applications in-person today, November 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and tomorrow, November 9 from 9 a.m. until noon at their facility at 131 S. Queen Street in Lancaster. Toys will be available for children age 12 and under. Children with special needs will require documentation. Household members age 13 and up are eligible for Christmas food assistance. To apply, persons will need ID and proof of address if differing from ID, birth certificates or medical ID cards with date of birth for children. Persons can not apply without documentation. Again, it is in-person only.